Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) ranks among the busiest international airports in 2023.

The ranking made by OAG, a leading data platform for the global travel industry, announced the Top 10 Busiest International Airports of 2023. This year, Qatar's Hamad International Airport bagged the ninth spot with 28,668,040 seats.

According to OAG, the Top 10 list was solely based on international airline capacity.

"The rankings are based on scheduled one-way airline capacity for the year 2023," it stated.

The annual list also compares historical capacity data from 2019 and 2022.

Dubai International Airport (DXB), for the third consecutive year, secured the top spot in the list with 56,504,042 seats. It was followed by London Heathrow Airport, Amsterdam Airport, Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, Singapore Changi Airport, and more.

This is the latest feat for Hamad International Airport, which was recently crowned the “Best Airport in the Middle East” for an impressive seventh consecutive year.

