Qatar - Qatar Airways Privilege Club has signed a global strategic agreement with Visa, world’s leader in digital payments, part of a new 10-year exclusive partnership, enabling Privilege Club to enhance and its co-branded payment initiatives with key financial partners across key markets worldwide.

With the strength of Visa’s global platform and digital-first approach, the partnership will unveil new products to further augment Qatar Airways Privilege Club’s ambitions. The roll-out of the Visa co-branded payment cards means members can look forward to enjoying several new features, such as complimentary worldwide airport lounge access, travel insurance, premium concierge service and much more.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “We are excited to announce our latest partnership with Visa, a leader in the global payments industry. Visa connects our Privilege Club members to the world through their vast relationships and new opportunities for co-branded payment cards.

“This strategic collaboration is the latest development in our mission to provide an unmatched loyalty programme with the greatest offerings available, complementing other recent initiatives like the adoption of Avios as the new reward currency, refreshing the digital experience and enhancements in products like Cash + Avios.”

Dr Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for GCC at Visa, said: "Visa works closely with leading airline partners to deliver innovative and rewarding co-brand products that enhance the travel experience for our cardholder passengers.

“We are delighted to sign an exclusive long-term agreement with Qatar Airways to create experiences that serve Qatar Airways Privilege Club members’ travel and lifestyle interests. Our cardholders will soon be able to enjoy new payment products and benefits, while enjoying convenient and secure payments at more than 100 million merchants worldwide.”

As the country prepares to host the Fifa World Qatar Cup 2022, this new partnership further reiterates the power of two global brands coming together to provide a superior payment experience for Privilege Club members. Qatar Airways is the Official Airline Partner for the FIFA World Cup and Qatar Airways Privilege Club is the Official Frequent Flyer Programme, while Visa is the Official Payments Services Partner, a combination which ensures synergy.

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, currently named the ‘Best Airport in the World” by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022.

