Qatar Airways has announced the upcoming launch of operations at The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia with three weekly flights from October 21, making it the 12th destination in Saudi Arabia to be served by the airline.

Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “Qatar Airways’ addition of The Red Sea route to our global network is yet another example of our dedication to providing diverse destinations that the discerning global traveller demands. The Red Sea – our 12th destination in Saudi Arabia – offers a wide range of distinct and enriching Middle East experiences. With this announcement, these travel experiences are now accessible with the World’s Best Airline through our award-winning hub – Hamad International Airport.”

John Pagano, Red Sea Global Group CEO, said: “The launch of these new flights with Qatar Airways is a significant step in our journey to establishing The Red Sea as a premier luxury destination on the world stage. As we continue to open more hotels and attractions, this route makes it easier than ever for travellers to experience unparalleled luxury, explore the rich local Saudi culture, and learn about our pioneering regenerative tourism approach.”

Qatar Airways’ inaugural flight will take place on 21 October 2025:

Doha (DOH) to The Red Sea (RSI) – Flight QR1226: Departure 09:15; Arrival 12:15

The Red Sea (RSI) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR1227: Departure 14:15; Arrival 16:45

Qatar Airways flights will depart every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday:

Doha (DOH) to The Red Sea (RSI) – Flight QR1226: Departure 07:45; Arrival 10:45

The Red Sea (RSI) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR1227: Departure 11:45; Arrival 14:15 -TradeArabia News Service

