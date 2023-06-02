Qatar Airways has resumed a scheduled non-stop service between Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) and Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways will operate its state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 aircraft, equipped with 36 Qsuite business class seats and 247 seats in economy.

In addition to the existing Narita-Doha service, the resumption of daily flights from Haneda Airport will increase the flight frequency from the greater Tokyo area from seven to 14 flights a week.

Travellers from Tokyo will be able to enjoy “seamless” connections to over 160 destinations using the airline's extensive global network, including popular destinations across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and more, through Doha’s Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive HE Akbar al-Baker said, “The resumption of the Tokyo Haneda-Doha service follows our major network expansion announced at ITB Berlin 2023, which will see an extra 655 weekly flights in 2023 compared to 2022. Japan remains a significant market for Qatar Airways and its passengers, and in addition to Haneda, the airline will soon be resuming flighs to Osaka this year.”

Qatar Airways regional manager (Japan and Korea) Shinji Miyamoto, said, "We are very pleased to announce the resumption of flights to Haneda Airport due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We are also very pleased that Japanese customers will be able to experience Qatar Airways' award-winning business class, Qsuite, which is being introduced for the first time ever in Japan. Qatar is scheduled to host various world-class events this year following the successful FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, including the coveted Formula 1 race for motorsports fans. We hope many Japanese will fly with Qatar Airways to visit Qatar, as it is a desitnation that features countless tourist attractions such as magnificent desert experiences and preserved heritage sites.”

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).