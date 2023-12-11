Qatar Airways, the multiple award-winning airline, has expanded its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the launch of its ninth gateway, Neom. The inaugural flight touched down for the first time at Neom Bay Airport on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Offering two weekly flights to Neom, Qatar Airways is spreading its wings further to create a vital pathway for the city’s workforce to maintain connections with families back home. Similarly, the new operations in Neom will facilitate business travel, further fostering enriched economic and cultural ties between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

In addition to the recent announcement of the airline’s operations to Tabuk, and the resumption of the Yanbu route, Qatar Airways is advancing its foothold in the Saudi market by enhancing Neom’s connectivity to the world.

With the launch of this new connection, Qatar Airways brings the total number of destinations it serves within Saudi Arabia to nine, operating 125 weekly flights. These cities include AlUla, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Medina, Neom, Riyadh, Taif, and Yanbu, providing travellers with a comprehensive network to explore the diverse landscapes and cultures of this thriving country.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are excited to introduce Neom as our ninth gateway in Saudi Arabia. We believe that the launch of this flight underlines our commitment to providing a seamless travel experience for our passengers in the Saudi market.

“Neom is the land of the future, where technology, sustainability, and innovation converge to create a unique and dynamic region. We are delighted to connect travellers from all over the world to this visionary region.”

Neom Airports Chief Executive Officer, Justin Erbacci, said: "We are delighted to welcome Qatar Airways to Neom Bay Airport. Twice weekly flights to Hamad International Airport, which is one of the most significant air hubs in the wider region, offer people and businesses exciting access to an extensive onward global network.

“Neom Bay’s addition of a fourth airline operator, and third international destination, is a milestone moment in the early phases of our strategic expansion of Neom’s connectivity, which is so vital to support our ongoing development.”

Passengers in Saudi Arabia traveling from Neom will enjoy seamless connectivity to over 170 destinations worldwide, including destinations in China, Europe, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and the United States.

