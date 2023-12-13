Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways, the multiple award-winning airline, announced the expansion of its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the launch of its ninth gateway, NEOM. The inaugural flight touched down for the first time at NEOM Bay Airport on Saturday, December 9.

In addition to the recent announcement of the airline’s operations to Tabuk, and the resumption of the Yanbu route, Qatar Airways is advancing its foothold in the Saudi market by enhancing NEOM’s connectivity to the world.

With the launch of this new dynamic connection, Qatar Airways brings the total number of destinations it serves within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to nine, operating 125 weekly flights. These cities include AlUla, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Medina, NEOM, Riyadh, Taif, and Yanbu, providing travellers with a comprehensive network to explore the diverse landscapes and cultures of this thriving country.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: “We are excited to introduce NEOM as our ninth gateway in Saudi Arabia. We believe that the launch of this flight underlines our commitment to providing a seamless travel experience for our passengers in the Saudi market. NEOM is the land of the future, where technology, sustainability, and innovation converge to create a unique and dynamic region. We are delighted to connect travellers from all over the world to this visionary region.”

NEOM Airports Chief Executive Officer, Justin Erbacci, said: “We are delighted to welcome Qatar Airways to NEOM Bay Airport. Twice weekly flights to Hamad International Airport, which is one of the most significant air hubs in the wider region, offer people and businesses exciting access to an extensive onward global network. NEOM Bay’s addition of a fourth airline operator, and third international destination, is a milestone moment in the early phases of our strategic expansion of NEOM’s connectivity, which is so vital to support our ongoing development.”

Offering two weekly flights to NEOM, Qatar Airways is extending its wings further in order to create a vital pathway for the city’s workforce to maintain connections with families back home. Similarly, the new operations in NEOM will facilitate business travel, further fostering enriched economic and cultural ties between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

NEOM, often referred to as the land of dreams, is set to revolutionise the way we live and work in harmony with nature. This region embodies visionary development and represents a commitment to a sustainable future.

Passengers in Saudi Arabia travelling from NEOM will enjoy seamless connectivity to over 170 destinations worldwide, including destinations in China, Europe, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and the United States. Qatar Airways continues to lead the way in connecting travellers to some of the most sought-after destinations across the globe.

Tickets for flights to NEOM are now available for booking through the Qatar Airways website, mobile app, and travel agencies. Flight Schedule to NEOM is every Thursday and Saturday

