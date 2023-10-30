AlUla, the ancient oasis city in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, will now be more easily accessible to global travellers than ever before with the launch of Qatar Airways’ new direct flight from Doha.

With tickets on sale now, the airline commenced operations to AlUla on October 29, unlocking access to the city and inviting global explorers to immerse themselves in its natural marvels, vibrant calendar of year-round events, and an array of luxurious hospitality options.

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 160 destinations across Asia, the Americas, Europe and beyond.

The latest route opening is part of strategic plans to enhance connectivity between AlUla and international destinations, reinforcing the Saudi city’s emergence as a must-visit tourist destination.

Rami AlMoallim, Vice President of Destination Management and marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) said: “The continued growth and success of AlUla’s tourism sector is intrinsically tied to our partnerships with global and regional airlines, and through our collaboration with Qatar Airways we are ushering in a new era of travel for the city.

“Every milestone achieved, from the opening of AlUla Airport to its remarkable expansion and the increase in routes, is crafted with the goal of welcoming travellers to this fascinating destination that must be seen and experienced to be believed."

Envisioned as one of the top luxury boutique destinations in the region, AlUla is a cultural crossroads steeped in a legacy spanning 7,000 years of civilisation and 200,000 years of human history.

Embracing its identity as a global hub for heritage, arts and culture, sports, music, gastronomy, and more, AlUla hosts an array of year-round activities and entertainment offers, all under the banner of AlUla Moments calendar of events and festivals, such as the highly anticipated Winter at Tantora Festival, Ancient Kingdoms Festival, and AlUla Arts Festival, all of which welcome the participation of discerning travellers from all over the world.

In addition to the new route by Qatar Airways, travellers can connect to AlUla with direct domestic routes via Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, and internationally from Dubai all year round.

Qatar Airways will operate twice-weekly flights between Doha and AlUla on Fridays and Sundays.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).