Three long-haul carriers in the Gulf have been named among the world's 20 best airlines for 2022 by aviation safety and product rating agency AirlineRatings.com.

Qatar Airways bagged the top spot for the second year in a row, with Etihad Airways and Emirates landing the third and 16th position, respectively. For airlines to make it to the top 20 list, they are required to earn seven-star safety rating and show leadership in innovation for comfort of flyers.

UAE-based airline Flydubai was also named among the top 10 best low-cost airlines in the world for having a good safety record and making a "big difference" in its market.

According to Australia-based AirlineRatings, which rates over 200 airlines worldwide, Qatar Airways took this year's number one spot overall because of its cabin innovation, passenger service and commitment to continue to operate throughout the health outbreak.

Etihad Airways, which ranked third after Air New Zealand, was also named the best environmental airline for its leadership in the 787 Greenliner programme.

Completing the top 20 list are Korean Air Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Virgin Australia, EVA Air, Turkish Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Japan Air Lines, JetBlue, Finnair, Hawaiian, Air France/KLM, Alaska Airlines and British Airways.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

cleofe.maceda@lseg.com