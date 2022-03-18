AMMAN — Airport International Group (AIG) revealed that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 768,777 passengers (PAX) during the first two months of 2022, noting a 164.6 per cent surge and 38.4 per cent decline against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

Moreover, QAIA recorded 8,608 aircraft movements (ACM), marking a 119.1 per cent increase and 25.7 per cent decrease against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively, according to an AIG statement.

QAIA also handled 8,301 tonnes of cargo, which were 22 per cent higher and 41.4 per cent lower than the figures registered in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

During the month of February, QAIA received 372,880 PAX, denoting a 168.2 per cent growth and 37.2 per cent drop against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

QAIA witnessed 3,978 ACM, indicating a 110.4 per cent rise and 27.9 per cent fall as opposed to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

QAIA also handled 4,254 tonnes of cargo, experiencing a 31.1 per cent increase and 40.4 per cent decrease compared to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

“The traffic statistics for February clearly indicate that QAIA has not recovered to pre-COVID-19 crisis levels just yet. Nevertheless, we remain optimistic that with the current easing and inevitable lifting of travel restrictions — illustrated by the cancellation of the negative PCR test requirements to travel to Jordan from March 1, 2022 — traffic will pick up the pace during upcoming seasons,” commented AIG CEO Nicolas Claude.

