Jordan - Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has received the first Royal Jordanian (RJ) flight from Brussels, Belgium, marking the launch of a direct route to Amman at the rate of three flights per week.

This recent expansion in QAIA’s destination network exemplifies the collaborative efforts of its partners to provide passengers with convenient non-stop routes to regional and global cities, catering to both leisure and business travelers.

“With this new capital-to-capital route, we’re bridging nations and opening doors for tourists from Europe to explore the treasures of Jordan via the kingdom’s national carrier. Brussels now joins our expanding network, aligning with our aim for QAIA to serve as the prime gateway to Jordan and the Levant, as well as our goal of bolstering national tourism. Together with our partners, we will continue to shape QAIA into a welcoming and convenient airport where passengers feel at home, with comfort and warm hospitality defining every step of their journey,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

Fifth addition

Following RJ’s successful launch of new routes to Lyon, Milan, Stockholm and Düsseldorf, Brussels marks the fifth addition to the airline’s growing European network. This latest development underlines RJ’s new strategy, emphasising its commitment to boosting tourism in Jordan and becoming the airline of choice for the Levant region.

Royal Jordanian’s Chief Commercial Officer, Karim Makhlouf, said: “Our new route to Brussels in Belgium will make it easier than ever for tourists from Belgium to discover Jordan’s incredible wonders. Promoting and driving tourism to the Kingdom is a key focus of our new corporate strategy—as is our emphasis on further developing Amman as the primary gateway to the Levant by offering improved connectivity to our broader network. This newest route is yet another step in line with RJ’s ambitious five-year growth plan, which includes increasing our current fleet of 24 aircraft to more than 40 aircraft in the coming three to five years.”

