Muscat: More than 32,000 international flights arrived and departed through the Sultanate of Oman's airports till the end of July 2022, an increase of 142.1 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.

Oman News Agency (ONA) reported that the international flights arriving and departing from Muscat, Salalah and Sohar airports recorded a remarkable growth of 142.1 percent until the end of July 2022, reaching 32,608 compared to the same period in 2021, which amounted to 13,468 flights.

Statistics issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information indicated that the number of arrivals through airports recorded a remarkable increase by 187 percent, as the total number of arriving, departing and transiting passengers at Muscat, Salalah, Sohar and Duqm airports reached 4,907,599 until the end of July 2022.

The number of departures through the airports of the Sultanate of Oman increased by 127 percent until the end of July compared to the same period in 2021.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).