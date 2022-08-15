Muscat - The number of arrivals through Oman's airports has increased by more than 100 per cent to reach over 3 million till the end of May 2022.

According to Oman News Agency (ONA), the number of international flights arriving and departing from Muscat International, Salalah and Sohar airports recorded a remarkable growth of 113 per cent by the end of May 2022 to reach about 20,640 international flights.

The number of arrivals through the airports of the Sultanate of Oman increased by 135 per cent, bringing the total number of incoming, outgoing and transit passengers to 3,045,519 till the end of May 2022.

