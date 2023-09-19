Oman Air has announced the launch of its latest Global Sale campaign, offering discounts of up to 20% on Economy Class fares and up to 15% on Business Class fares across its network.

The campaign, which is running until September 28, is part of the airline’s ongoing dedication to delivering savings to its loyal customers on a range of exciting international destinations. Guests can also enjoy award-winning on-board service, genuine Omani hospitality, and seamless connectivity via the airline’s Muscat hub, the airline said.

The promotion is valid for travel until March 15, 2024 and includes return flights only. The domestic sector, interline sector, codeshare partners, Jeddah and Madinah are not included. Other terms and conditions apply, it said.

