Oman Air, the national airline of the Sultanate of Oman and low-cost airline SalamAir have announced greater cooperation to align both airlines’ networks for passenger growth in and out of Oman.

This new cooperation will further expand the offering of outbound destinations available to guests in the Sultanate while enhancing the choice of flight options available to international guests travelling to Oman.

Abdulaziz Al Raisi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, said: “This is a landmark moment for aviation in Oman and signals the start of closer alignment between Oman Air and SalamAir at a time when the sector is starting to show signs of recovery. Offering passengers more convenience and connectivity is something both airlines do well, so cooperating on strategic routes makes perfect sense for us.

“The significance of this cooperation is further strengthened within the context of Oman’s Vision 2040 Strategy, where both airlines play a crucial role as enablers of the Strategy’s tourism pillars through enhanced travel options into Oman.”

