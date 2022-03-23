Muscat: As India allows regular international flights from March 27, Oman Air has started bookings for eight destinations in India.

Starting April, the ticket prices drop to RO78.9 from the RO100-110 range in the Mumbai-Muscat sector.

The airline will also operate flights to Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa, Kozhikode, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

Recently, national airlines, Oman Air and Salam Air decided to augment the codeshare agreement signed in 2020 on specific routes.

Eng. Abdulaziz al Raisi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, said “This is a landmark moment for aviation in Oman and signals the start of closer alignment between Oman Air and SalamAir at a time when the sector is starting to show signs of recovery.”

Capt. Mohamed Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of SalamAir, said, "We have been working closely with Oman Air to see this project come into fruition. Our business model continues to be focused on expanding our network while allowing our passengers to enjoy reliability, convenience, and a vast choice in travel while maintaining low fares.

SalamAir's website does not have bookings for cities in India, starting March 27.

