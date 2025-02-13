Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has signed the amended Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The landmark agreement was executed during the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) 2025, in a high-level meeting with UAE’s Minister of Economy, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, solidifying mutual aviation ties between both nations.

Accompanying the Honourable Minister as part of the Nigerian delegation were, Capt. Chris Ona Najomo, Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olayinka T. Babaoye-Iriobe, Director, Air Transport Regulations, NCAA, Capt. Abdullahi Mahmood, Director of Operations, FAAN and Mr. Ahmed Tijani, Director, Air Transport Management, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The ICAO GISS 2025, hosted by H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), brought together over 35 ministers, 191 countries, 1,500 aviation professionals, and 70 exhibitors at the prestigious Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi.

The event also featured the Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM)—an ambitious initiative by the UAE to drive collaboration and innovation in sustainable aviation.

The signing of the amended BASA, according to the special adviser to the minister on media and communications, Tunde Moshood, built on last year’s negotiations, ensuring reciprocal rights for both countries and fostering deeper aviation collaboration.

At the event, the Minister emphasized the importance of enhancing connectivity between Nigeria and the UAE, with a focus on expanding codeshare agreements and interlining opportunities for Nigerian airlines.

During the signing ceremony, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri lauded Nigeria’s aviation minister saying: “let me say this on camera now, the Nigeria aviation minister is a man who keeps his words and for us, that’s everything”, acknowledging his commitment to advancing Nigeria-UAE aviation relations.

In a further boost to bilateral relations, both countries agreed to sign a Technical Cooperation Agreement focusing on capacity building and technical support in key aviation areas, including safety and regulatory, environment, airport facilitation and security.

This cooperation reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to elevating its aviation sector to global best practices while deepening ties with international partners.

The Minister reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to work closely with the UAE to implement these agreements effectively, ensuring that both nations maximiSe the economic and operational benefits of this strengthened partnership.

