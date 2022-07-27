FUJAIRAH - H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, highlighted the key role of the aviation sector in supporting economic growth and the country’s process of comprehensive development.

He also noted the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to establish the best operational and investment systems in aviation establishments.

He made this statement while receiving Esmaeil Al Boloushi, General Manager of Fujairah International Airport.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the airport’s progress, as well as its projects aimed at equipping it with the latest operational technologies, to ensure the highest levels of navigational safety and services.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad commended the efforts of the airport's action teams and employees to achieve the highest international levels in the aviation sector in the emirate, boosting its local and international stature in this strategic sector.

The meeting was attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince's Office, and Ebraheim Al Qallaf, Deputy GM of Fujairah International Airport.