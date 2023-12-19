JEDDAH — The Board of Directors of Jeddah Airports, chaired by Engineer Raed Al Mudaiheem, has announced the appointment of Engineer Mazen Johar as the CEO of the company, effective from February 1, 2024.



The board expressed its gratitude to Ayman Aboabah for his valuable contributions during his time as CEO. Engineer Mazen Johar, the newly appointed CEO, has an extensive background with over 25 years of experience in diverse sectors, including public and private industries.



His most recent position was as the CEO of Aircraft Accessories and Components Company, a subsidiary of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI).



Mazen Johar's career also includes roles such as Deputy Minister for Industrial Services at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, CEO of Nova Healthy Water Bottling Company, COO of Ground Handling at Saudi Arabian Cargo Company (SACC), and VP Commercial at Basic Chemical Industries (BCI).



In addition to his corporate roles, he has held several leadership positions at Procter & Gamble, where he worked for nearly 18 years. As the CEO of Jeddah Airports, he is involved in various boards across public and private sectors, including the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center (SEEC). He has earned multiple leadership certificates from prestigious institutions, including Harvard.



He holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Nottingham, UK, and a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

