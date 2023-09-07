Male-based Beond, the world's first premium leisure airline, has selected Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company, as the exclusive general sales agent in Saudi Arabia.

Almosafer, a part of Seera Group, will lead Beond’s sales, promotions and ground staff activities in the kingdom through its dedicated service solution Almosafer Business.

It will aim to leverage the large customer base across its businesses including the consumer segment, Discover Saudi, the destination management company, and Mawasim, the Hajj and Umrah tour operator.

Under the agreement, Almosafer Business will handle the reservations, transactions and administration relating to general sales for Beond.

Beond’s fleet is comprised of an all-premium cabin configuration that delivers maximum comfort, elegance and style. It plans to operate a non-stop route between Riyadh and Male.

The newly launched airline has set out to capitalise on the ever-increasing demand for travel from KSA to the archipelago in the Indian Ocean, which as a destination has seen a steady influx of visitors from the Saudi market, especially in the luxury segment.

Tero Taskila, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Beond, said: “Beond is pleased to be represented by Almosafer in Saudi Arabia. They have the standards, experience and consumer trust necessary to offer Beond’s premium leisure experience to discerning customers in the Saudi market.”

Muzzammil Ahussain, Chief Executive Officer of Almosafer, said: “The Maldives is a very popular destination for Saudi travellers and a very important market for our company. At a time when travellers are increasingly looking for exclusive and meaningful experiences, we are delivering on our commitment to our customers and partners by offering a wide range of products and services that cater to their needs. We look forward to working with Beond to provide our customers with premium experiences.”

This year, there has been increasingly strong demand for luxury services and experiences within the travel and tourism industry. Luxury travellers from Saudi Arabia are increasingly seeking out beach destinations such as the Maldives. As the exclusive general sales agent for Beond, Almosafer Business will be able to cater to this growing demand and continue to expand its offerings. – TradeArabia News Service

