KUWAIT-- Kuwait's General Administration of Civil Aviation signed a memorandum of understanding with its South Korean counterpart to regulate air operations between the two countries and increase their cooperation in civil aviation.

The memorandum includes amendment to some of the provisions of the agreement signed in 1981, said the Director of Air Transport Department and Acting Deputy Director General for Administrative, Legal and Financial Affairs, Abdullah Al-Rajhi in a telephone contact with Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

According to terms of the memorandum, it will regulate rules for operating national airlines between the two countries that will encourage international airlines to increase their flights to and from Kuwait International Airport and facilitate movement of passengers and air cargo.

It also aims to link Kuwait International Airport with the largest number of international airports through a global network of airlines in order to encourage return of air traffic between the two countries, encourage their trade exchange and provide new and diverse options to serve travelers.

He expressed thanks to the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in South Korea for its great efforts towards facilitating and overcoming all obstacles that had a positive impact on achieving Kuwait's demands related to civil aviation.

