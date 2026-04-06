Kuwait Airways has announced that it will continue operating its scheduled flights despite the current circumstances, and resume its operations to Manila, Philippines commencing 8 April 2026.

These flights will operate via King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, with passengers transported by land through the Nuwaiseeb border crossing.

This comes as part of a series of destinations recently launched by the company via Dammam, including London, Cairo, Istanbul, Lahore, Amman, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kochi, bringing the total number of destinations operated by Kuwait Airways to 10.

Kuwait Airways Acting Chief Executive Officer, Abdulwahab Ibrahim Al-Shatti stated that Kuwait Airways continues its diligent efforts to gradually resume flights through King Fahd International Airport.

He noted that Manila, Philippines, one of the company’s key destinations for passengers is among those operated, as the national carrier moves forward with its plan to add new destinations to its daily flight schedule.

This comes alongside other important destinations, particularly in light of the current circumstances, and aims to meet the growing demand in the local market, reflecting the company’s commitment to serving the needs of its customers.

Al-Shatti stated that Kuwait Airways continues to implement its operational plans with high efficiency to ensure the smooth flow of travel. He noted that the company has recently mobilised all available capabilities and mechanisms to begin receiving travel requests and arranging flights for passengers to specific destinations.

He also pointed out that the company has introduced a service enabling residents to apply for visas to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, provided they have prior reservations on Kuwait Airways flights.

He explained that Kuwait Airways in cooperation with Al Khiran Mall, will offer exclusive deals for passengers on a selection of brands at the mall, giving them the opportunity to shop at special prices before their departure.

Al-Shatti concluded by stating that the company is working continuously with relevant authorities inside and outside the State of Kuwait to ensure the best operational solutions, emphasising that the safety and security of passengers and flight crew remain the national carrier’s top priority.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).