The Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON) have identified the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals as a vital support pillar for Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Currently, the refinery supplies over 95 percent of the Jet A1 fuel consumed nationwide and has exported 1.1 billion litres of aviation fuel to Europe between March and April 2026.

In a televised interview, AON spokesperson Obiora Okonkwo emphasised that the refinery’s output is essential for maintaining domestic airline operations amidst global supply disruptions caused by tensions in the Middle East and rising fuel costs.

“It is a fact that over 95 percent of the aviation fuel supplied across the country comes from the Dangote refinery. For airline operators in Nigeria, Dangote is not just a refinery; it is a gamechanger and, indeed, a lifesaver,” Okonkwo stated.

However, he noted that despite the consistent supply from the refinery, airlines are still facing significant operational challenges due to escalating Jet A1 prices.

He attributes these increases to unethical practices within the downstream distribution chain.

Okonkwo alleged that some fuel marketers are creating artificial scarcity, despite the available supply from the refinery, resulting in unjustified price hikes. He pointed out that airline operators have experienced price increases of up to 300 percent since the onset of the Middle East crisis.

“We consider this exploitation. The refinery has not indicated any shortage; however, we are witnessing artificial scarcity and unreasonable price increases. What airlines are paying does not reflect the depot prices,” he remarked, suggesting the existence of racketeering in the market.

After a closed-door meeting between AON and the Federal Government, Allen Onyema, Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, echoed these concerns. He described the situation as deeply troubling, especially since the Dangote refinery sells its products at comparatively lower rates.

“The truth is that marketers must be held accountable. How can prices rise by as much as 300 percent, when Dangote’s supply remains the cheapest and some marketers source directly from the refinery?” Onyema questioned. “So, why the astronomical increases?”

Meanwhile, the Dangote Refinery continues to expand its presence in the international aviation fuel market. Industry data indicates that the facility exported approximately 876,000 metric tonnes of jet fuel to Europe during the reviewed period—about 456,000 tonnes in March and an additional 420,000 tonnes by April 20.

These export volumes highlight the refinery’s increasing capacity and improved logistics, reinforcing Nigeria’s emerging role in the global downstream oil and gas market while also strengthening domestic energy security.

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