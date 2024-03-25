King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah secured the top spot in the February performace report done by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in the category of Saudi airports with more than 15 million passengers annually.

The airport had a 91% compliance rate and was followed by King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh at 82%.

Airports are assessed based on 11 operational performance standards, aligning with strategic objectives aimed at enhancing services and ensuring a seamless traveller experience at the kingdom's airports, a Saudi Press Agency report said.

In the category of international airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers annually, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah tied for the first place, with a 91% compliance rate. However, King Fahd International Airport outperformed its competitor in terms of average wait time at check-in. This performance extended to other essential performance metrics as well.

In the 2 to 5 million annual-passenger category, Abha International Airport and King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jizan demonstrated a 100% compliance rate. However, Abha International Airport outperformed King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport by surpassing higher targets in the specified evaluation criteria, particularly in areas such as average waiting time at security control and passport control.

In the category of less than 2 million passengers annually, Al-Ahsa International Airport achieved a 100% compliance rate, outperforming its competitors in terms of average wait times at passport control at both departures and arrivals.

Among domestic airports, Arar Airport came in first place, with a 100% compliance rate. It outperformed all competing airports in terms of average waiting time for departing and arriving flights.

GACA evaluates airport performance through operational performance standards focused on critical passenger touchpoints. These include check-in, security, passport control, customs, baggage claim, and assistance for passengers with reduced mobility (PRM). Aligned with international best practices, these metrics ensure a seamless and efficient travel experience for all passengers.

