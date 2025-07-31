The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 0.8 per cent increase in total demand for air cargo markets, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), in June 2025 compared to the same period in June 2024.

Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), increased by 1.7 per cent compared to June 2024 (2.8 per cent for international operations).

“Overall, air cargo demand grew by a modest 0.8 per cent year-on-year in June, but there are very differing stories behind that number for the industry’s major players. Trade tensions saw North American traffic fall by 8.3 per cent and European growth stagnate at 0.8 per cent. But Asia-Pacific bucked the trend to report a 9.0 per cent expansion. Meanwhile disruptions from military conflict in the Middle East saw the region’s cargo traffic fall by 3.2 per cent,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

“The June air cargo data made it very clear that stability and predictability are essential supports for trade. Emerging clarity on US tariffs allows businesses greater confidence in planning. But we cannot overlook the fact that the ‘deals’ being struck are resulting in significantly higher tariffs on goods imported into the US than we had just a few months ago. The economic damage of these cost barriers to trade remains to be seen. In the meantime, governments should redouble efforts to make trade facilitation simpler, faster, cheaper and more secure with digitalisation,” said Walsh.

Several factors in the operating environment should be noted:

Year-on-year, world industrial production rose 3.2 per cent in May and global goods trade grew by 5 per cent.

The June jet fuel price was 12 per cent lower year-on-year, a fourth consecutive year-on-year monthly decline. It was, however, 8.6 per cent up on May prices.

Global manufacturing rebounded in June, with the PMI rising above the 50 mark to 51.2. The PMI for new export orders improved by 1.2 index points but remained in negative territory (49.3), under pressure from recent US trade policy shifts.

June Regional Performance

Asia-Pacific airlines saw 9.0 per cent year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in June, the strongest growth of all regions. Capacity increased by 7.8 per cent year-on-year.

North American carriers saw an 8.3 per cent year-on-year decrease in growth for air cargo in June, the slowest growth of all regions. Capacity decreased by 5.1 per cent year-on-year.

European carriers saw 0.8 per cent year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in June. Capacity increased 2.6 per cent year-on-year.

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 3.2 per cent year-on-year decrease in demand for air cargo in June. Capacity increased by 1.5 per cent year-on-year.

Latin American carriers saw a 3.5 per cent year-on-year increase in demand growth for air cargo in June. Capacity decreased by 0.4 per cent year-on-year.

African airlines saw a 3.9 per cent year-on-year decrease in demand for air cargo in June. Capacity increased by 6.2 per cent year-on-year.

Trade Lane Growth: Air freight volumes in June 2025 increased for major trade corridors from/within Europe and Middle East-Asia. However, other relevant trade routes from/within Asia and from North America have decreased significantly in the most recent month.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

