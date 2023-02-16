Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 676,628 passengers (PAX) during January, marking a 70.9% surge against 2022 figures, according to Airport International Group.

QAIA recorded 6,020 aircraft movements (ACM) - indicating a 30.0% increase compared with 2022 figures. QAIA also handled 4,760 tons of cargo, 17.6% higher than figures registered in 2022.

“2023 is off to a good start, with January narrowing pre-COVID traffic gaps,” said Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

“This is testament to the hard work of our dedicated employees and the collaborative efforts of our partners to promote Jordan globally and attract new airlines to QAIA. As more people take to the skies, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering a trusted, seamless and enjoyable travel experience that feels like home at the Kingdom’s prime gateway to the world.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).