Jazeera Airways, a leading low-cost carrier in the region, has announced the launch of its direct service to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, from its hub in Kuwait City. It comes as part of its expansion strategy covering the Middle East, Asia and European regions.

Announcing the new service, Jazeera Airways said this opens a new route that connects pilgrims to Saudi Arabia as well as offering a new travel destination for nature and adventurous culture seekers by way of Tajik capital.

The first flights to Dushanbe International Airport will take off on December 29 and will be operated on Thursdays and Saturdays, stated the Kuwaiti budget carrier.

Tajikistan is known for its adventure, health, historical, cultural and ecotourism. It offers travellers inspiring natural landscapes with mountain peaks, alpine meadows and lakes, providing trekking opportunities and more in the Pamir and Fann Mountains.

In addition to this, the Central Asian nation has national parks that protect this region’s endangered plants and animal. It is also home to the many hot and mineral springs that have become coveted destinations for health treatments and wellbeing, it added.

On the new route, CEO Rohit Ramachandran said: "Jazeera today flies to many CIS countries, operating underserved routes from the Middle East that cater to a latent demand for religious tourism and simulates new demand from tourists who want to explore culturally-rich countries that are a few hours away."

"Away from natural places, the country is rich in historical and cultural attractions being an ancient state that have seen many civilizations and empires throughout its history," noted Ramachandran.

"Recently, sustainable and ecotourism have started growing in popularity in Tajikistan, with many choices available for conscientious travellers to explore and enjoy while ensuring they have positive lasting impact on the communities which they encounter," he added.

