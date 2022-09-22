Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo celebrated its inaugural service from Mumbai to Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday, marking the airline’s 100th overall destination in the 6E network.

The airline will now operate daily flights from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT) at an inaugural price of Dh625.

The RKT is the fourth UAE airport that IndiGo will fly to and its eleventh destination in the Middle East.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqar Al Qasimi,Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Engr Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, chairman of RAK International Airport; and airport CEO Atanasios Titonis were among those present as the maiden flight landed in the emirate.

The aircraft was welcomed with a ceremonial water cannon salute as it taxied to the terminal, bringing 180 passengers from Mumbai, including Pieter Elbers, the new CEO of IndiGo, while Indian ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir was also present.

IndiGo already offers flights to Dubai International Airport (DXB) from 12 destinations in India, eight points from Abu Dhabi (AUH), and three points from Sharjah (SHJ).

Currently, Ras al Khaimah (RKT) has only one non-stop route to India. Air India Express serves the airport from Kozhikode (CCJ), Kerala. SpiceJet previously offered regular scheduled service to RKT from Delhi (DEL) and Mumbai (BOM), but OAG data shows that the last of those flights operated in March.

“For IndiGo, this is the 100th destination in the 6E network and our fourth emirate. In India, IndiGo already serves 74 cities and communities nationwide,” Elbers said.

“The new route further enhances connectivity in the region as envisioned in IndiGo’s strategy," he added.

Meanwhile, Engr. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi said: “It is our pleasure to welcome IndiGo airlines to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and to be able to acknowledge the increased passenger flow from the Indian subcontinent. The driving force behind Ras Al Khaimah’s economy lies in its thriving tourism and industrial sector, and IndiGo’s approach is well aligned to our passenger needs.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).