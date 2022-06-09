European low-budget carrier Wizz Air, which has an Abu Dhabi-based joint venture with UAE state holding company ADQ, has entered a deal with Airbus for hydrogen-powered aircraft.

The agreement is part of the company’s strategy to advance sustainable aviation and make air travel affordable for everyone without compromising on customer experience.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Wizz Air will look into how operating zero-emission hydrogen airplanes could positively impact the company’s future business model, according to a statement. The study will identify both operational and infrastructure opportunities, as well as challenges, of hydrogen aircraft.

Last November, Wizz Air signed a deal with Airbus to purchase 102 A321 aircraft, including 75 A321neos and 27 Airbus A321XLRs.

The order had received “overwhelming” approval from the shareholders during their meeting in February.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

