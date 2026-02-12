FUJAIRAH: Fujairah International Airport received 15 diverted flights operated by several airlines due to adverse weather conditions affecting some airports in the UAE and the region, prompting the rerouting of flights to Fujairah International Airport as a safe alternative destination.

Airport teams handled the flights with high efficiency and readiness by activating approved emergency plans and coordinating immediately with the relevant authorities, airlines and ground service providers to ensure smooth operations and the safety of passengers and flight crews.

This development reinforces the growing position of Fujairah International Airport as a strategic airport equipped with advanced infrastructure and qualified national competencies capable of managing air operations with high efficiency and flexibility, further strengthening its role in supporting the UAE’s civil aviation system.

Captain Esmaeil M. Al Boloushi, General Manager of Fujairah International Airport, said that the airport’s success in receiving and managing diverted flights reflects its high level of operational readiness and the professionalism of its teams in ensuring safety and efficiency under all circumstances.

He stressed the airport’s continued commitment to supporting the national aviation system in line with the highest international standards.