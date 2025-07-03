flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has broken ground on its new Aircraft Maintenance Centre at Dubai South. The multimillion dollar facility, set to complete construction in the last quarter of 2026, will ensure an increased level of control and quicker maintenance turnaround for the carrier’s growing fleet.

Spread over 32,600 square metres, the maintenance centre will house an aircraft hangar, support workshops and office buildings.

The construction of the Aircraft Maintenance Centre underscores flydubai’s dedication to strengthening its inhouse capabilities and reflects the carrier’s growing maturity as it expands its fleet and network.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by a senior delegation led by His Excellency Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, who joined Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, as well as representatives from the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH).

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said: “we are proud to witness the groundbreaking of flydubai’s new aircraft maintenance centre at Dubai South, a key milestone that reflects the airline’s continued growth and operational advancement. This facility reinforces our commitment to supporting the aviation sector through state-of-the-art infrastructure and to further positioning Dubai as a leading global hub for aviation.”

Commenting at the ceremony, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “this investment marks a significant milestone for flydubai. Since launching operations in 2009, we have made great strides in enhancing connectivity and driving innovation, and the development of our new Aircraft Maintenance Centre will play a key role in the next chapter of our growth journey. This is a strategic step towards supporting our growing maintenance requirement and capacity as we take delivery of more aircraft, and reaffirms our long-term commitment to innovation, operational efficiency and supporting Dubai’s position as a global leader in aviation and business excellence.”

The carrier signed an agreement with MBRAH for its first purpose-built Aircraft Maintenance Centre at the 2023 Dubai Airshow.

Located in Dubai South, the district offers an aviation and logistics ecosystem that makes it an ideal location for the carrier’s facility.

The maintenance centre will be situated near Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), set to become the world’s largest airport upon completion.

Tailored to support flydubai’s ambitious growth plans, the new maintenance centre will be home to the carrier’s expanding team of more than 600 skilled engineers working in Line Maintenance, Technical Services, Materials and Workshops, tasked with guaranteeing the safety and airworthiness of flydubai’s fleet.

MBRAH offers global aerospace players investment opportunities and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries.

Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.

flydubai has partnered with Group AMANA, a leading regional company that specialises in the design-build of industrial and commercial facilities, to deliver a modern facility built to the highest international standards in the heart of Dubai South.

At the 2023 Dubai Airshow, flydubai placed its fourth order for 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Today, the carrier has built a modern and efficient fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft and is expected to receive more than 120 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft over the next decade. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

