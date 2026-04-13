flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline, is launching scheduled flights between Jeddah and Dubai, and reinstating services between the Saudi capital and Dubai, effective 15 April 2026.

Expanding Dubai operations further strengthens connectivity between Saudi Arabia and UAE.

The new Jeddah route marks an important expansion of flyadeal’s presence in the UAE’s largest city. And the resumption of Riyadh – Dubai International flights from daily, gradually building up to four-a-day signals confidence in one of the region’s most dynamic markets.

By introducing Jeddah as a new gateway to Dubai International Airport, initially starting off with three flights a week, flyadeal is enhancing travel options for both business and leisure passengers.

A major commercial hub and Saudi Arabia’s second largest city, Jeddah is also a key point of entry for religious tourism with pilgrims from around the world typically transiting through, to Madinah and Makkah.

Lloyd Misquitta, flyadeal Acting Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Dubai remains one of the most popular destinations for our customers, hence we are pleased to provide additional travel options by introducing our first direct service from Jeddah, and bringing our Riyadh to Dubai flights back up to a regular operation from this week. Jeddah – Dubai not only strengthens connectivity between two key cities in the region but is also part of a continued strategic focus on expanding flyadeal’s international footprint.”

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