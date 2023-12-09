UAE - Etihad Airways is Bali-bound, and will start flying non-stop to the tropical Indonesian getaway four times a week from 23 April 2024.

Conveniently timed to connect with flights from across Etihad’s growing global network, guests, on arrival at the island’s Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS) will be transferred to their resort in Bali.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “We are thrilled to announce our first-ever flights to Bali. This exciting development follows closely on the heels of our dynamic Summer 24 schedule, reinforcing our dedication to expanding our network in tune with the needs of our customers so they can travel to their desired destinations in comfort and style.

“Bali is the quintessential tropical escape, enchanting travellers with its verdant surroundings, vivid culture, and dreamlike beaches. From jade-green rice terraces to pristine white sands, the island balances exquisite beauty with deep tradition, offering a bewitching escape for those looking for tranquillity and excitement alike.

“We have timed the flights, so guests can even enjoy a long weekend if they choose. We can’t wait to go there.”

Visitors travelling from Europe and North America will also find the timings convenient for combining their trip with a stopover in Abu Dhabi to enjoy the hospitality and remarkable attractions of the UAE’s capital.

Etihad will operate flights to Bali four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, flying its state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring the airline's award-winning service, delivering a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience year-round.

