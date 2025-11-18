Etihad Airways today announced a major expansion of its widebody fleet with 32 additional Airbus aircraft, further accelerating the airline’s growth and reinforcing its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing full-service carriers.

The agreement includes a mix of A350-1000s, A350F freighters, and A330-900s through both direct orders and lease commitments, with first deliveries beginning in 2027 – one of the earliest widebody availability windows in the global market.

This new commitment follows Etihad’s agreement earlier this year for 28 additional Boeing widebody aircraft, bringing the airline’s total new widebody orders for 2025 to 60 across Airbus and Boeing.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “Securing 32 additional widebodies – with deliveries beginning in 2027 – demonstrates Etihad’s ability to move fast, secure scarce delivery positions, and stay ahead of global capacity constraints. These commitments ensure we can continue our growth trajectory, deliver more premium experiences, and bring even more visitors to Abu Dhabi.

“These agreements reflect our confidence in Abu Dhabi's aviation future and our commitment to positioning the emirate as one of the world's leading hubs. Etihad's incredible growth, underpinned by strategic fleet investments, continues to deliver sustainable value while bringing millions of visitors to Abu Dhabi each year. Our partnership with Airbus remains central to achieving our long-term vision.

“With 60 new widebody aircraft ordered this year across Airbus and Boeing, we are building one of the most modern, efficient and flexible long-haul fleets in the world.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business, said: “Etihad Airways’ continued investment in our latest-generation widebody aircraft is a testament to the strength of our partnership and the shared vision we have for the future of aviation in the UAE and beyond. The combination of the A350 Family and A330neo will deliver unmatched efficiency and flexibility to Etihad’s operations, supporting its future development.”