Etihad Airways has announced its new destination in the United States, with four weekly flights to Boston commencing on March 31, 2024.

This addition connects one of the United States’ most vibrant and dynamic cities to the ever-expanding Etihad network.

"We are delighted to introduce flights to Boston, which opens up Abu Dhabi to visitors from the American Northeast and across the United States," said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways. “We eagerly await welcoming guests to our extraordinary home as well as offering them access to our growing global network.

As one of America's most culturally diverse and thriving cities, visitors from Abu Dhabi will relish exploring its rich heritage and experiencing Boston's renowned hospitality.

Expanding US Gateway

This will be Etihad’s fourth US gateway, complementing services to Chicago, New York, and Washington, along with flights to Toronto in Canada. The addition of Boston further solidifies Etihad's commitment to providing passengers with enhanced connectivity between the United States and Abu Dhabi.

In addition to providing non-stop access to the Boston market, Etihad will offer convenient connections to cities throughout North America through its partnership with jetBlue. This partnership allows travellers to enjoy a seamless and hassle-free travel experience, unlocking numerous travel possibilities across the continent.

Special Connection

Boston holds a special place in the hearts of many Emiratis who have studied there. Its prestigious universities and welcoming atmosphere have fostered lasting friendships and transformative experiences, making it a city deeply cherished by past and present Emirati students and their families.

Abu Dhabi's significant investments in the healthcare and education sectors of Boston have fostered strong ties and collaborations in research and hospital development. Recognising Boston's status as a global healthcare and education hub, these initiatives have not only strengthened healthcare offerings in Boston but have also facilitated knowledge exchange and professional development for both regions. Through these partnerships, Abu Dhabi's commitment to advancing healthcare and education has cemented a valuable and enduring connection with Boston, driving progress and innovation in these vital fields.

Etihad will operate flights to Boston on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, utilising its state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring the airline's acclaimed Business Studios and Economy Smart seats, providing guests with a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience.

