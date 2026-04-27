Enoc Group, an integrated global energy player, and Emirates Petroleum Company (Emarat) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) framework.

This strategic collaboration aims to strengthen the coordination and enhance the reliability of Jet A 1 aviation fuel supply operations, reflecting a shared commitment to operational continuity, resilience, and adherence to industry standards.

It also establishes a structured framework for cooperation, including clear processes to support fuel supply management and the timely coordination of pipeline transfer and truck loading operations, ensuring efficient and seamless operations across the region’s key aviation hubs.

The Business Continuity Plan will provide documented procedures to guide the response, recovery, resumption, and restoration of operations of the two organisations.

The plan also will involve regular tests, exercises, and training of personnel, alongside equipment and connectivity testing to maintain peak operational readiness.

Hussain Lootah, Chief Executive Officer of Enoc Group, said: “As a vital contributor to the UAE's energy ecosystem, Enoc Group recognises the critical importance of maintaining uninterrupted fuel supplies for the aviation sector. The partnership with Emarat strengthens our proactive approach to business continuity planning by leveraging our collective expertise to ensure seamless operations in the UAE aviation sector, further strengthening the country’s status as a global aviation hub. Through this partnership, Enoc and Emarat will implement advanced logistics solutions and coordinated emergency response strategies to guarantee uninterrupted fuel delivery.”

Burhan Al Hashemi, Chief Executive Officer of Emarat, stated "Safeguarding the continuity of fuel supply to aviation sector is a national responsibility, one that Emarat takes with the utmost seriousness. This MoU with Enoc Group institutionalises our two organisations' readiness to stand together, not only in normal operations but also in the scenarios that matter most. By aligning our preparedness, our people, and our procedures in advance, we are strengthening operational resilience and ensuring uninterrupted fuel availability when it counts. This reliability is critical to passengers, airlines, and the wider economy that depends on UAE’s aviation leadership. Resilience of this kind is no longer a contingency measure; it is a core capability. It is part of what makes UAE the destination it is, and we are proud to reinforce it alongside a trusted national partner." -OGN/TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

