Etihad Airways has announced a new addition to its growing US network with the launch of non-stop flights to Charlotte, North Carolina, starting 4th May 2026.

With this milestone, Etihad becomes the first airline from the region to fly directly to Charlotte – further strengthening connectivity between the UAE and the United States.

The new service links Abu Dhabi with one of America’s most dynamic financial and cultural hubs, giving travellers greater access to Etihad’s expanding global network and the renowned hospitality of the UAE capital.

Charlotte becomes Etihad’s sixth destination in the United States, joining New York, Chicago, Washington, Boston, and Atlanta, which launches 2nd July. The route will operate four times per week on Etihad’s flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner, delivering the airline’s award-winning service in both Business and Economy cabins.

“Charlotte represents a strategic addition to our US network, unlocking direct access to one of the country’s most dynamic and fast-growing regions,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways. “We’re excited to be the first airline from our region to serve this market, and we look forward to connecting more travellers to Abu Dhabi and beyond.”