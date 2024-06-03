UAE - At the UAE-China Business & Investment Forum, Etihad Airways and Beijing Daxing International Airport of Capital Airport Holding Company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aiming to strengthen the strategic cooperation between the two parties.

The milestone marks a further deepening of the partnership between Etihad Airways and Beijing Daxing International Airport in the aviation sector, opening a new chapter in aviation cooperation.

According to the MoU, the parties will work together to enhance existing frequencies between the United Arab Emirates and Beijing and collaborate on joint marketing and sales activities to promote travel between the two countries.

They will also jointly improve passenger services, and enhance baggage handling and lounge services. Additionally, they will implement cargo development plans to boost cargo transportation efficiency and share information and collaborate on technology initiatives to improve operational efficiency.

This cooperation will further strengthen Etihad Airways' global influence, expand its route network, and enhance service levels, while providing new momentum in international aviation cooperation for Beijing Daxing International Airport, consolidating its position as a major aviation hub.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: "This MoU signifies more than just a cooperation between airline and airport; it marks a closer connection between the UAE and China. We look forward to promoting cultural exchanges and driving economic growth through this cooperation."

Kong Yue, Vice President, Beijing Daxing International Airport of Capital Airports Holdings, stated: "This cooperation will open a new chapter in the aviation sector between the Middle East and China. It is a model for promoting China's Belt and Road Initiative, and also contributing to achieving Abu Dhabi's 2030 Vision, further strengthening economic, trade, and cultural ties between the two countries."

Etihad was a member of the trade delegation accompanying the visit of the President of the UAE to China, and engaged in the MoU as part of the trip.

The signing underscores the significance of this partnership in enhancing UAE-China relations and will bring more cooperation opportunities to Etihad Airways and Beijing Daxing International Airport, building a closer and more efficient aviation partnership.

