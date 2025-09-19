Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, continues expanding its global network with the announcement of a new destination in the Middle East, Damascus, Syria from June 2026.

Service to Damascus will commence in June 2026 with four weekly flights, operated by Etihad’s Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring eight Business seats and 150 Economy seats, combining comfort, convenience, and the airline’s renowned hospitality.

The new route enhances connectivity, reunites communities, and provides greater access to this culturally significant destination.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said: "This new route reflects our commitment to connecting people to the places that matter most to them. We are proud to expand our network into Damascus – one of the world’s most historic and culturally important cities – and to support the Syrian population with direct links to and from Abu Dhabi, as well as convenient onward connections across our global network. With trade between the UAE and Syria continuing to grow strongly, and with a vibrant Syrian community contributing to the prosperity of the UAE, these new flights will further strengthen our social, cultural, and economic ties.” -TradeArabia News Service

