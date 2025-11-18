DUBAI - Emirates' retrofit programme enters its next phase, with 60 A380s and 51 Boeing 777s lined up to receive the airline’s latest cabin innovations.

Starting from August 2026, the airline will introduce a host of new onboard products, alongside a next-generation, fully immersive in-flight entertainment system and upgraded Wi-Fi connectivity with Starlink on these aircraft as part of its extensive fleet modernisation efforts.

Emirates Engineering, working with partners Airbus, Safran, Recaro, Panasonic, Starlink, and UUDS, will introduce the latest seating designs and a new onboard lounge on 60 A380s, paired with Panasonic's advanced Astrova inflight entertainment system, to deliver an elevated and consistent passenger experience on the next 111 aircraft set for retrofit.

The airline has been instrumental in driving product innovation with its partners, working in close partnership with aircraft manufacturers and suppliers to continuously uplift passenger comfort, privacy, and the overall travel experience.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said, “Emirates’ retrofit programme is about continuously elevating standards across our entire fleet. Working with our long-standing partners, we're taking this commitment a step further with the aim of delivering product consistency at scale, in tandem with next-generation innovations in seating, entertainment, and connectivity being brought into service with our newly delivered fleet.”

Emirates has selected Panasonic Avionics to upgrade its IFE products on the A380 and Boeing 777s with the cutting-edge Astrova inflight entertainment platform, representing the airline’s commitment to delivering next-generation experiences.

The retrofit programme builds on Emirates' track record of continuous investment in its products and services. First announced in 2021 with 120 aircraft slated for full refurbishment, the airline expanded its retrofit programme to 191 aircraft in May 2024 before further scaling it to 219 aircraft later that year, a testament to its commitment to deliver exceptional experiences across its fleet.

To date, 76 aircraft have undergone refurbishment, with each A380 requiring approximately 22 days and each Boeing 777 taking 18 days to retrofit.

The programme maintains a steady cadence, with two freshly refurbished aircraft emerging each month.