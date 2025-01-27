Dubai carrier Emirates has announced plans to restart services to Lebanese capital Beirut from February 1 with a daily flight. The airline will also reinstate daily services to Baghdad, Iraq on the same day.

Beginning next month, Emirates will operate daily flights to Rafic Al Hariri International Airport with a Boeing 777-300ER in three classes, offering more than 5,000 seats both ways each week, and adding more choice, increased comfort and enhanced connectivity from Beirut to Dubai and onwards to the airline’s network of more than 140 destinations.

From April 1, 2025, the airline will scale up its operations and layer on a second daily service to Beirut with the addition of the EK957/958 morning service, which is also set to be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in three classes.

The airline will operate to Beirut and Baghdad with the following schedule (all times are local):

The flight EK953 will depart Dubai at 1130am and land in Beirut at 2pm and on return EK954 will leave Beirut at 3.30pm and arrive in Dubai at 9.20pm.

Starting from 1 April, Emirates’ second daily service EK957 will takes off at 7.30am and arrive in Beirut at 10.30am and on return, EK958 will depart Beirut at 12.05pm and land in Dubai at 4.55pm.

On the Baghdad schedule, Emirates said its daily flights will be served by a Boeing 777 aircraft.

On Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays, EK941 will depart Dubai at 8.05am, arriving in Baghdad at 9.50am, while on return EK942 will take-off at 11.25am, landing in Dubai at 2.35pm.

On Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, EK943 will depart Dubai at 1pm, arriving in Baghdad at 2.25pm, while EK944 will take off from Baghdad at 3.55pm and land in Dubai at 7.10pm.

