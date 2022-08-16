DUBAI - Emirates has announced that its flagship A380 service will be introduced for the first time to Bengaluru from 30th October to serve its customers on the busy route.

Emirates became the first airline to operate scheduled passenger services utilising the A380, the world’s largest commercial aircraft in service, at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

The aircraft upgrade will allow customers travelling to and from the South Indian city to enjoy its signature services across a broader network.

Bengaluru will be the second city in India to be served by the iconic Emirates A380 aircraft, with customers enjoying the signature experience on the Dubai – Mumbai route since 2014.

The daily A380 flights will operate as EK568/569 with an aircraft in a three-class configuration. The deployment of the double-decker aircraft will complement its existing services, EK564/565 and EK566/567, each also operating on a daily basis with modern wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft.

Emirates started operations to India in 1985 with its scheduled services to Mumbai and Delhi and has been serving customers in Bengaluru with its award-winning services since 2006. Emirates provides access to nine points in India, with customers enjoying seamless connectivity to its global network.