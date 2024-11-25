Emirates marks an important fleet milestone today with the delivery of its first Airbus A350 aircraft. A6-EXA is the first of 65 A350 aircraft to be delivered to the airline over the course of the next few years.

The delivery also marks the first new aircraft type to join the Emirates fleet since 2008.

The aircraft was officially handed over this morning to Emirates and will soon embark on its ferry flight from Toulouse (TLS) to Dubai today at 1600hrs local time.

Aviation enthusiasts and Airbus A350 fans can track the flight’s journey in real time on Flight Radar 24. Once the Emirates A350 lands in Dubai, the aircraft will receive its finishing touches at Emirates Engineering before being officially unveiled at a special event later this week.

The delivery flight for the newest member of the Emirates fleet was powered by a blend of jet fuel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The aircraft will officially enter commercial service in January when it makes its debut flight to its first destination, Edinburgh, followed by 8 other destinations across the Middle East, West Asia and Europe.