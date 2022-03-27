Emirates will re-introduce pre-pandemic flight frequencies to its destinations in India from April 1, 2022, operating 170 weekly flights to nine cities in the country.

The move comes on the back of the decision by the Indian government to restore international flights to and from the country in line with established bilateral agreements from the end of March 2022.

Emirates will be operating the following flights

• Mumbai- 35 weekly flights

• New Delhi- 28 weekly flights

• Bengaluru – 24 weekly flights

• Chennai- 21 weekly flights

• Hyderabad- 21 weekly flights

• Kochi- 14 weekly flights

• Kolkata – 11 weekly flights

• Ahmedabad- 9 weekly flights

• Thiruvananthapuram- 7 weekly flights

Emirates has also brought back its customer-favourite Airbus A380 on a daily basis between Dubai and Mumbai in March 2022. Emirates flight EK 500/ 501 is operated by the iconic double decker aircraft.

Customers travelling on Emirates across all classes of travel can enjoy an unparalleled flying experience with spacious cabins and signature service. During their flight, Emirates customers can savour regionally inspired meals and more than 4,500 channels of content on its award-winning in-flight entertainment system, ice.

Customers travelling in First and Business Class with Emirates from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi can avail complimentary chauffeur drive service to the airport and on arrival at select locations within the airline’s global network. Customers travelling in premium cabins and Emirates Skywards members in select membership tiers will also have access to Emirates’ exclusive lounge experience in Dubai and select airports around the world.

