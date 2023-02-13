UAE - Emirates has highlighted carrying more than 1.6 million passengers on the Dubai-Warsaw service across more than 6,300 flights since the inaugural flight to Poland in February 2013.

The carrier offers Polish passengers a daily direct flight operated by a Boeing 777-300ER wide-body aircraft.

“This year we are celebrating Emirates’ anniversary in Poland, which is an exceptional opportunity to summarize the past decade as we look ahead to 2023 with greater optimism. We are delighted that we have been operating flights on the Dubai-Warsaw route for the past ten years,” said Maciej Pyrka, Country Manager of Emirates in Poland.

“Poland consistently remains a very important market for us, and we particularly value cooperation with partners that contribute to exceptional service for our clients and support the domestic development of trade and tourism. The past decade is motivation for us to continue on the path of providing the best quality services and maintaining the highest standards.”

Over the years, Emirates flights to Warsaw have created new opportunities for business, trade and tourism and strengthened the ties between the United Arab Emirates and Poland. The Emirates Group employs more than 600 Poles, including cabin crew, pilots and employees in other business areas across the Group. Emirates offers candidates exceptional career opportunities, the chance to gain world-class expertise at the airline's state-of-the-art training centre in Dubai, including an excellent training facility and a wide range of development programs.

As part of SkyCargo's operations and its extensive network of 140 destinations, Emirates provides entrepreneurs in Poland and the United Arab Emirates with the connections they need to transport goods. Nearly 83,000 tons of cargo have been transported on the route since its launch. Emirates aircraft have transported, among other things, electronics, medical equipment, pharmaceutical products including vaccines, car and aircraft parts, clothing collections and perishable products such as tropical fish and fruit to and from Poland.

Emirates flight EK179 from Dubai to Warsaw departs at 08:05am arriving in Warsaw at 11:20am local time. The return flight EK180 from Warsaw departs at 1:25pm and arrives in Dubai at 10:45pm.

