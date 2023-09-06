DUBAI - Emirates has announced a third daily flight to Hong Kong, starting from 1st November.

The additional flight, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER, will provide non-stop services between Dubai and Hong Kong and support the growing travel demand.

Emirates is increasing services to 21 flights per week to meet market demand and offer customers greater flexibility, choice, and connectivity. With the third scheduled service, Emirates will now operate two daily direct flights to the city in addition to a third daily service via Bangkok, allowing customers to have more choice of timings to suit their travel plans.

The added flights to be deployed in November will complement Emirates’ direct services on EK380/381 and EK384/385, operating with a short stopover in Bangkok.