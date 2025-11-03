Emirates has invested AED 85 million ($23 million) to install more than 200 biometrics-enabledcameras across Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) – allowing more customersto pass through Check-In, Immigration, Boarding Gates, Lounges and board theaircraft, simply by facial recognition, with a quick and easy registrationon Emirates app.

Eliminating the need to take out a passport and boarding pass at various points in the airport, the new biometrics initiative is a collaboration between Emirates and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigner Affairs Dubai (GDRFAD), that reduces processing time significantly for all registered customers. The powerful cameras canr ecognise the biometric profile of a customer from one metre away, allowingcustomers to walk swiftly through areas where they used to have to pause andshow documents.

Whether visiting the UAE or as a resident, any Emirates customer can sign up for the swift andsecure biometrics services on the Emirates app, at the Self-Service Kiosks atthe airport, or at Check-In desks. Consenting to Emirates BiometricsRegistration once, allows customers to skip queues and speed through theairport every time they travel, choosing the route of the dedicated BiometricZones when flying to and from Dubai International (DXB).

Adel al Redha,Emirates' Deputy President & Chief Operating Officer said;

‘With our latest Biometrics Path development, Emirates has invested in further innovations toenhance the customer travel experience, providing remarkable speed, efficiency,and accuracy at Terminal 3 in Dubai International Airport. Since 2017, we have been working in collaboration with the General Directorate of Identity andF oreigners Affairs – Dubai to upgrade our equipment and implement the latesttechnologies, ensuring that our customers enjoy a world-class, seamless journey.’

Commenting on thecollaboration, H.E. Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, DirectorGeneral of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai,said: “At GDRFA Dubai, innovation has long been part of our DNA and a cornerstone of our services.Over the years, we have integrated artificial intelligence and biometric technologies to make travel through Dubai faster, safer, and more intuitive.Our partnership with Emirates continues this path of excellence, reflecting thespirit of collaboration that defines Dubai’s government and private sectors. Together, we are shaping a seamless travel experience thatembodies reputation of the UAE in general, and Dubai in particular, forefficiency, hospitality, and digital governance.”

How EmiratesCustomers can use Biometrics at DXB

Step 1: Register

Customers can registerusing the Emirates app, or in person at check‑in desks in Dubai. Customers mustbe 18 years or above to register and each customer must register individually.Using the Emirates app to complete registration takes only a few minutes.Customers are required to be members of Emirates Skywards and need to simplyscan their passport, ensure all passport details match their Emirates Skywardsprofile, and provide consent for Emirates to use details stored in the UAEGeneral Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs database.

Step 2: Enjoy aBiometric check-in

Once a customer isregistered, they can use biometric facial recognition to check‑in at kioskswhenever they fly from Dubai. Customers will soon be able to use biometrics atConnections when transferring to another Emirates flight.

Step 3: Breezethrough Biometric Smart Gates in Dubai

Emirates customers canalso skip queues at Immigration by using the GDFRAD-managed Smart Gates atEmirates Terminal 3, every time they arrive and depart from Dubai. Customersjust need to step into the Smart Gate, wait for a quick photo, and continue to securityor baggage collection in seconds. Customers can use the Smart Gates if they area UAE citizen or resident, or a GCC national, or visa on arrival visitor with abiometric passport.

Step 4: A seamlessBiometric entry to the Emirates Lounge

Emirates customerseligible for Lounge access, may enter the lounge at Concourse B through facialrecognition at five entry points. Registered customers simply approach thegate, look at the camera, and walk through to the lounge to enjoy a wide rangeof chef-crafted dishes and beverages, and world-class facilities.

Step 5: SpeedyBiometric boarding

There is no need forregistered biometrics customers to reach for their boarding pass, as they canboard faster with biometric facial recognition. Some of Emirates departuregates on Concourses A, B and C have biometric boarding, with more coming soon.

Process and Consentfor Emirates Biometric Registration

If a person hasvisited Dubai before, or is a resident of Dubai, and has a biometric recordwith the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigner Affairs Dubai (GDRFAD),Emirates can match their facial image against their GDRFAD profile once theperson registers. If the person does not yet have a GDRFAD profile, Emiratescan create a temporary biometric profile to register consent for EmiratesBiometrics. Once the person enters Dubai, the temporary profile will beconverted to a GDRFAD profile and Emirates will use that next time they fly toand from Dubai. A GDRFAD profile is a digital profile created and managed byGDRFAD when a customer visits Dubai.

