Emirates and flydubai have signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Dubai Finance (DOF) to advance digital payment initiatives and promote ‘Dubai Cashless Strategy’ among international tourists, cementing the city’s position as a global digital economy hub.

With over 18.7 million tourists visiting Dubai in 2024, cash-reliant travellers represent the emirate's greatest untapped potential for digital payment adoption.

Two separate MoUs were signed by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer and Hamad Obaidalla, flydubai’s Chief Commercial Officer with Ahmad Ali Meftah, Executive Director of the Central Accounts Sector at DOF, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group; Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General of DOF, along with senior Emirates Group and flydubai executives.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Emirates’ strategic partnership with DOF represents a significant opportunity to accelerate digital payment adoption across our tourism ecosystem. By leveraging our combined expertise and infrastructure, we’re supporting Dubai’s cashless vision and directly fuelling D33 Agenda ambitions by enabling the business case for digital-first tourism that creates seamless visitor experiences. With our global network, Emirates will also promote Dubai’s cashless ecosystem internationally, encouraging millions of visitors each year to embrace secure digital solutions from the moment they book their ticket. We hope what we are building today will become the blueprint that other major cities will follow.”

Hamad Obaidalla, flydubai’s Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said, "Our collaboration with DOF is a pivotal step in advancing Dubai Cashless Strategy. flydubai is committed to adopting digital-first solutions, and this partnership will allow us to further enhance the travel experience for millions of international visitors who choose Dubai each year. By making cashless payments simpler, more secure and more accessible, we are not only improving convenience for our customers but also contributing to Dubai’s vision of becoming a leading global hub for digital innovation and economic growth.”

Ahmed Ali Muftah, Executive Director of the Central Accounts Sector at DOF, stated, “Our partnership with Emirates and flydubai represents an important milestone in the implementation of the Dubai Cashless Strategy. It will help expand the adoption of digital payments among the wide segment of visitors and tourists that Dubai attracts annually. Strengthening smart and secure payment channels consolidates Dubai’s position as a global destination for digital tourism and an innovation-driven economy. It also reflects our commitment to accelerating the transition towards a cashless society that achieves the highest levels of efficiency and financial sustainability. We are confident that this collaboration will open new horizons for the adoption of advanced financial solutions, supporting the emirate’s sustainable economic growth.”

Amna Mohamed Lootah, Director of Digital Payments Regulation Division at DOF, said, “Emirates and flydubai play a key role in driving positive change in Dubai’s travel sector. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovative financial solutions, enhances the smart tourism experience, and supports a seamless, secure, and sustainable financial environment for all. We are dedicated to providing a seamless and secure financial environment for everyone, contributing to Dubai’s long-term financial sustainability and economic growth.”

The partnership will leverage DOF’s established connections to government departments and both airlines’ substantial digital payment expertise, with a significant percentage of Emirates’ and flydubai’s global business conducted through digital transactions. Emirates offers 14 payment gateways for its customers, and Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme for both Emirates and flydubai, is already a 100 percent digital currency for earning and redeeming benefits.

The MoUs aim to enhance collaboration across several areas, including exchanging expertise, technical know-how and best practices for cashless solutions within the travel and tourism ecosystem. All sides will explore opportunities to run workshops and training sessions and will evaluate payment adoption trends that support strategic planning efforts.

The collaborations will target tourists and travellers planning their stay in Dubai by developing initiatives that improve and make the digital payment experience more inclusive for visitors. The carriers and DOF will explore joint marketing campaigns to uplift visitor awareness, tap into opportunities for incentives that encourage digital payment adoption as well as offer diverse digital solutions for visitors like contactless payments.

Launched last year, the Dubai Cashless Strategy aims to achieve 90 percent cashless transactions across government and private sectors combined by end of 2026. The initiative is projected to boost economic growth by more than AED8 billion annually through innovative financial technology services. The strategy is part of Dubai's Economic Agenda (D33) to drive fintech innovation and competitiveness and focuses on delivering seamless, secure digital payment experiences across all sectors.