DUBAI - The first Emirates Boeing 777 with a nose-to-tail cabin refresh sporting a new look has rolled into service, as it prepares to take off to Geneva this afternoon as EK 83. The aircraft took a total of 37 days for a complete revamp and will be entering service four days ahead of its officially announced deployment schedule.

Emirates announced this in a timelapse video offering a glimpse into how the first Emirates 777 cabins were gutted, fitted and refurbished by the airline’s seasoned in-house engineering team.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said, “Emirates continues to carry out our commitment to deliver an unmatchable onboard experience with the introduction of our latest Boeing 777 with new signature interiors, raising the industry benchmark when it comes to premium travel. Our latest business-class cabin offers customers a sense of exclusivity and privacy, complemented by our best-in-class suite of onboard products. The addition of our popular Premium Economy cabin, rated one of the best in the industry, injects modern sophistication into the flying experience and is carefully designed for more comfort. With more Boeing 777s and A380s refreshed to sport our latest generation onboard products, customers can consistently have the very best experiences in the sky across both aircraft types.”

The first B777 took 37 days and 18,000 manhours to finish as teams operated round the clock in a chronological sequence of work, from the removal of interiors, all the way to reinstallation and testing of the new seats and other cabin components.