Emirates’ flagship A380 has achieved a milestone as it made a landmark touchdown at Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport on June 1 and became the first-ever scheduled A380 service to Indonesia.

Emirates’ flight EK368 left Dubai at 03:10 hrs and arrived in Bali at 16:20 hrs. The return flight, EK369, will depart Bali at 19:40 hrs and arrive in Dubai at 00:45 hrs. All times are local.

The world’s largest passenger aircraft was showered with a spectacular water cannon salute as it landed smoothly amidst the cheers and excitement of both passengers and spectators.

Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Far East, said: “We are extremely excited that our iconic A380 aircraft has arrived in Bali. This has been the result of months of careful planning and execution. The commencement of our A380 operations in Indonesia is also an extension of our long-standing commitment to the market, and a testament to the solid partnership we have with the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport and the local authorities.

“We look forward to offering our A380’s best-in-class services to our valued customers flying to and from Denpasar, while simultaneously serving the increased demand for international travel with the Superjumbo being one of two daily services to the island.”

Mohammad Al Attar, Emirates Country Manager for Indonesia, said: “The deployment of our iconic A380 aircraft on flights to Denpasar will significantly contribute to serving the increased customer demand. We’re pleased to achieve this milestone that will greatly strengthen our operations in Indonesia, as well as future commercial plans for the market.”

Faik Fahmi, President Director of PT Angkasa Pura I, said: "We are pleased to welcome the Emirates A380 aircraft to Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport. This represents a triumphant achievement for Indonesia’s aviation industry, and specifically for Angkasa Pura I. We hope this momentum will serve as a catalyst to recover and revive tourism and the economy in Bali and in Indonesia."

Handy Heryudhitiawan, General Manager of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, said: “the Ministry of Transportation, in collaboration with Angkasa Pura I and the Emirates team, examined the airside and landside facilities at Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport to ensure it meets the requirements to serve Airbus A380 flights. We have prepared garbarata or aviobridge with two trunks to allow passengers to board and disembark between the aircraft and the airport terminal while we’ve also facilitated specific parking arrangements surrounding the Airbus A380.

“Through our frequent joint coordination meetings with key stakeholders including the Airport Authority, I Gusti Ngurah Rai Bali Air Force Base, Ground Handling, and other relevant parties at the airport, we will ensure the A380 operations will continue to run smoothly.”

Emirates’ inaugural A380 flight to Bali was operated by a three-class aircraft, providing passengers, VIP delegations as well as airport officials a closer look at the double-decker’s unique products including its award-winning First Class suites. The airline will continue its A380 operations in Bali with a two-class A380 aircraft, offering 58 lie-flat seats in Business class and 557 seats in Economy Class.

Emirates launched a non-stop daily service from Dubai to Bali in 2015, adding to its scheduled flights to Jakarta which began in 1992. The airline currently serves Indonesia with 28 weekly flights to both Bali and Jakarta and offers increased connectivity to 29 more domestic cities via the two gateways through its partnership agreements with both Garuda Indonesia and Batik Air.

Passengers from Indonesia can look forward to enjoying the A380’s spacious and comfortable cabins, signature products that offer travellers the best experiences in the sky like the Onboard Lounge and an award-winning inflight entertainment system that includes more than 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment. The Emirates A380 is currently deployed to 46 destinations, including Dubai, and is likely to expand to nearly 50 destinations by the end of the summer. – TradeArabia News Service