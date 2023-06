Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development, has signed an agreement with Beijing New Aerotropolis Holdings Co, China, to set up a comprehensive framework for cooperation.

The two entities plan to encourage mutual growth in areas like economic development, urban land-planning, job creation, training and sustainability.

The agreement was signed by Zhigang Liu, Chairman of Beijing New Aerotropolis, and Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District, Dubai South, in the presence of Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Wang Youguo, Secretary of Beijing Daxing District Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Private sector cooperation

The agreement goes beyond mere economic ties, encompassing the exchange of knowledge, information, and socio-economic statistics related to their respective airport areas in full compliance with all prevailing laws, regulations, and local directives. The strategic alliance underscores a commitment to joint efforts that stimulate cooperation between private enterprises across both countries, ultimately bolstering economic synergy between the two airport zones and jointly pioneering new international trade standards adapted to the evolving digital landscape.

Ahmad said: "This presents a unique opportunity to accelerate our respective economic progression through diverse initiatives. These agreements are aligned with our mandate at Dubai South to contribute to the government's ongoing efforts in diversifying the emirate's economy and to attract foreign direct investments to Dubai. We remain steadfast in our commitment to share our expertise and work closely with Beijing New Aerotropolis to achieve our mutual goals that promise to bring forth reciprocal benefits."

Liu commented: "We are certain that our agreement with Dubai South will yield significant results as it allows us to leverage our respective expertise in developing economic zones and urban master developments. We are delighted to be working closely with the team at Dubai South and anticipate the prospect of exploring additional avenues of collaboration in the future."

Master-planned city

Dubai South was launched as a Dubai Government project in 2006, representing an emerging 145 square-kilometre master-planned city that focuses on an aviation and logistics ecosystem that houses the world's largest airport when fully operational. The city, complemented by a multi-modal transport infrastructure connecting air, land, and sea, is positioned as a global commercial and residential hub and a major contributor to Dubai's social and economic growth and the UAE.

Beijing New Aerotropolis Holdings was established in 2012 as the core platform for developing and constructing the Beijing Daxing International Airport Economic Zone. With the mission of serving Beijing's new airport and building the airport's economic zone, the company implements the national strategy of the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, supports the development of the new airport as an engine for national development, and constructs the economic zone with high standards.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).